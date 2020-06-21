BJP Brands Rahul 'Traitor Gandhi' After Congress Leader's 'Surender Modi' Jibe Over China

Reacting to Former Congress party Chief Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' remark against the Prime Minister, BJP's National IT Head Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed that Congress scion and said he 'has completely lost it'. Speaking to Republic TV the BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi is unaware of what is happening at the ground and the actual sentiments of the Indian soldiers in Galwan.

Sharpening the allegations further Malviya said that the Congress party will never appreciate the Modi administration for their decision as they have only given more and more Indian territory to the Chinese aggression during Congress tenure. He further accused Rahul of trying to peddle a narrative regarding the government over allegedly giving in to the Chinese aggression and said it is not true.

"Rahul Gandhi has completely lost it. He is trying to remain relevant and that is why he keeps putting out jarring messages. He has no connect with what is happening on the ground, what is the sentiment on the ground, and what actually happed in Galwan", Mayvia Said.

"It is the probably first time that the Indian Army under Modi administration has asserted itself along the Indo-China border. Rahul Gandhi is trying to create a perception that the Modi govt sort of given in the aggression which is not true and the entire nation is with PM Modi. He can continue to make a fool out of himself", he added.

'Traitor Gandhi'

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comment on PM Modi and said he is a 'Traitor Gandhi'. Rahul wants to strengthen china and weaken India, Bhatia said.

"Repeated irresponsible statement by Rahul Gandhi has put the entire country to shame. he doesn't even realise the responsibility as a citizen of the country. He is a traitor Gandhi for every Indian and continues to demoralize the Indian army which is very unfortunate. Rahul for sure cannot understand the supreme sacrifice ade by the soldiers of our country", Bhatia said.

'Surender Modi' Jibe

Going a step further in his line of attack over the India-China faceoff, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi' - playing on but misspelling 'Surrender' - while targeting him on the LAC standoff.

Rahul Gandhi voiced his clear disregard for the appeal made by the Government of India to stay united at a time when international forces are attempting to attack the country's sovereignty and went on to share a report by international news publication - The Japan Times, that alleged that for years Modi 'bent over backward to appease China' and asked if encroachment in Galwan will be 'enough to change India's approach towards China?

This also comes amid statements by MEA and the Indian Army wherein they have maintained that disengagement has taken place at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh and have rejected China 'untenable' claim over India's land. Moreover, the Government of India also made it clear in the All Party meet - of which Congress was a part - that India has learned from 'past mistakes' and will not allow 'unilateral change at the LAC'.

