'Cannot Run Govts By Writing Editorials,' BJP's Malviya Slams Sena For 'Mahatma' Sood Jibe

Shortly after Shiv Sena took a jibe at actor Sonu Sood and questioned his intentions behind aiding the migrant workers, BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya attacked the party saying that it only showed how 'nervous' the state government was regarding the failed administration in the state. "It only shows how nervous the Shiv Sena is, if one samaritan's good work can rile up a political party, it shows that they are not doing what they have been elected to do," said Amit Malviya.

"If the Shiv Sena was running the government properly in Maharashtra and Mumbai, people like Sonu Sood would not need to step up and do such work. If they are calling Sonu Sood an agent of BJP, this only shows our party ideas in good light, that our workers help people from ground zero. Shiv Sena should understand that governments don't run by writing editorials in Saamna, they run by doing work," said Amit Malviya.

"Uddhav Thackeray should have stepped on the roads and tackled the problems at the ground. Healthcare facilities are failing, and the system is collapsing. They should focus on these things rather than attack people who are working to help others," he added.

Shiv Sena criticizes Sonu Sood

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his 'Saamna' Editorial appeared to hit out at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his act, Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden. He wrote, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states," and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

According to Raut, this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. In the editorial, Raut questioned the Bollywood actor as to where is he getting the buses from during the lockdown period. He also questioned that "When the states are not allowing to take any migrant workers, where are the migrants going?" Launching a further attack, Raut wrote that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

