Amit Political Turmoil In Jharkhand, CM Soren Tries His Hands On Folk Instrument 'Mandar'

After massive political drama, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday tried his hands on the Mandar, a traditional folk musical instrument on the occasion of Karam Puja in the capital city Ranchi.

After winning the confidence vote in the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister attended the Karma Puja Festival 2022. The event was organized by the Men’s association with the collaboration of the Ranchi police.

#WATCH | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tries his hands on Mandar, a traditional folk musical instrument on the occasion of Karam Puja in Ranchi. (06.09) pic.twitter.com/AtvJYIINkv — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand’s youngest Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished everyone happiness, peace and prosperity in their lives on the auspicious occasion of Prakriti Mahaparv Karam Parab.

प्रकृति महापर्व करम परब की सभी को अनेक-अनेक शुभकामनाएं और जोहार। pic.twitter.com/uYCe3uxx5x — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 6, 2022

Soren wins trust vote

In a massive development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote in the state Assembly. The ruling party United ProgressiveAlliancee (UPA)-led Jharkhand government secured 48 votes in the 81-member Assembly. Notably, the BJP MLAs abstained from voting in the trust vote and protested outside the Jharkhand Assembly.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) took its MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on August 30 as JMM was afraid that the BJP may attempt to poach legislators from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government.

MLAs of the ruling UPA in Jharkhand returned home on Monday after attending a special session of the Assembly where the Hemant Soren government won a confidence vote. They returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening to attend the special session of the Assembly but stayed the night at the Circuit House here. After winning the confidence vote in the Assembly on Monday, the MLAs moved back to the Circuit House in buses and had lunch with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested outside the state Assembly demanding justice for Ankita, who was horrifically set on fire when she was asleep, in Dumka. The party MLAs were seen holding placards like 'Stop Muslim appeasement', 'Hang the murderers of Dumka's daughter' and 'Soren government come to your senses'.

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash alleged that a National Commission for Protection of Child Rights team led by chairperson Priyank Kanoongo was not allowed to meet the Dumka victim's family. Terming this unfortunate, he claimed that amounted to obstruction of justice.

With PTI Inputs