Amit Shah Accuses AAP MP Raghav Chadha Of Practicing Forgery In Parliament

Amid the chaos during the voting on the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha, forgery accusations against AAP Parliamentarian Raghav Chadha rocked the upper house. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while voting was underway, informed the house that some of the members were raising questions that a motion was moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, Raghav Chadha, in their name without their permission.

Following the issue, which came to the fore in the house, Shah slammed the AAP leader by saying, "Just a few minutes ago we were discussing the forgery being practiced in Delhi and now it is being practiced in the Parliament itself."

Shah alleged that forgery in the name of members of the house was being attempted to move a motion with the concerned member’s permission, which is a matter of great concern and should be investigated. Amit Shah said that the names of the MPs were included without their signatures in the proposal moved by the AAP leader. He urged the speaker to permit the members, whose names were allegedly used to move the motion to put up their point.

Forgery allegation to be investigated

The Union Minister said that the attempt was a matter of breach of privilege of the House and that it should be sent to the Privilege Committee for inquiry. Following the objection, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that at least four-members of the house have stated that their name was used without their permission and the matter will be inquired.

As per the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha the MPs claimed that the select committee proposed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha in the Upper House to examine the Delhi services bill in their name was done without their consent.

Following Shah’s allegation, three members of Rajya Sabha, including Sasmit Patra of the BJD, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and S Phangnon Konyak of the BJP, registered their complaint about the same.

After the entire episode in the House, AAP MP Raghav Chadha's motion to send the bill to a select committee was negated by a voice vote.

Later, the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha as well, which replaced the Ordinance brought by the Centre on the services, transfers and postings of the officials in Delhi.

Earlier, Union Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the objections and questions put up by the opposition members in the Rajya Sabha clearly mentioned that the purpose of the bill is solely based on governance without corruption in Delhi.

Slamming the AAP-led government in the Union Territory of Delhi for their accusations on the central government, Shah said that those who fight the Delhi Assembly elections should keep this in mind that their political battle is for the Union Territory and not for a state. Explaining the need to bring the bill in the Parliament, the home minister said that ever since the power was conferred to the Delhi government, the vigilance board was being targeted.

