Amit Shah Accuses Opposition Of Misleading Farmers Over Bills, Lists Gains For Farm Sector

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the same political parties who perpetuated darkness in the lives of farmers after taking their votes were opposing the farm bills. Accusing the opposition of trying to instigate and mislead farmers, he assured them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who has their best interests in mind. According to him, the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha showcased the Centre's resolve to strengthen the agriculture sector.

He contended that this was the beginning of the era of unprecedented development in the agriculture sector. Shah added that the agrarian reform bills would not only eliminate the role of middlemen but also ensure an increase in their income. Seconding the PM, he assured that the Minimum Support Price system and government procurement will continue.

दशकों तक किसानों के वोट लेकर उन्हें अंधकार और गरीबी में रखने वाले लोग आज फिर किसानों के हित के सबसे बड़े निर्णय का विरोध कर उन्हें भड़काने व गुमराह करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।



मैं किसान भाइयों को विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि आपके हितों के लिए अगर कोई सोचता है तो वो @narendramodi जी हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2020

मोदी सरकार के यह कृषि सुधार हमारे किसान भाइयों का हक मारने वाले बिचौलियों से उन्हें मुक्त करेंगे और साथ ही उनकी उपज को कहीं भी बेचने व उसका सही दाम दिलवाकर उनकी आय बढ़ाने में एक सकारात्मक भूमिका निभाएँगे।



इस निर्णय के बाद भी MSP की व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी व सरकारी खरीद भी जारी रहेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2020

Row over farm bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

Before the bills were cleared by the Upper House, the opposition indulged in considerable amount of ruckus. After Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh refused to consider the demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the bills to a Select Committee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien climbed the former's podium, broke his microphone and tore the rule book. Another farm bill passed by the Lok House- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is yet to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

