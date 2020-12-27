Amit Shah Addresses Rally In Imphal, Calls ILP 'biggest Gift By PM To Manipur'

Addressing a rally in Imphal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the Inner Line Permit (ILP) the 'biggest gift' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Manipur. Discussing the fall in cases of separatism and violence over the last few years, Amit Shah also appealed to the armed groups to shun violence and join the mainstream.

"Modiji realised that Manipur did not have the Inner Line Permit when other neighbouring states had it, which was an injustice to the indigenous people, and he found a way. It was a matter of great satisfaction for us when Manipur got it (ILP) on December 11, 2019. The ILP has been the biggest gift by the Prime Minister to the people of Manipur who got it even without asking for it," he said.

Additionally, Amit Shah noted that Manipur had not faced bandhs for the last three years, lauding Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for giving a 'new identity' to the state. "In the last three years, we have not seen any bandh... I want to felicitate Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as he has given a new identity to the state." During his visit, the Home Minister inaugurated several developmental projects slamming the Congress party for doing nothing for the Northeast.

"For a long time, the Congress-ruled the Northeast but did nothing; they didn't talk to extremist groups. People were dying and development was hindered. In the name of development, they only performed bhumi pujan but we inaugurated those projects," he said.

Modi government has taken several landmark decisions to empower our sisters and brothers of Manipur.



Inner Line Permit is the biggest gift to people of Manipur by our Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. pic.twitter.com/AVWkLsyoGA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

Yesterday, Amit Shah had sounded the poll bugle in Assam asserting that only BJP government could stop infiltration in Assam. "For years, those who kept peace away from Assam - this state's biggest problems are two - infiltration and floods. Can Congress or any of these other parties, can they stop infiltration? Only the BJP government can stop infiltration - under Narendra Modi's leadership. Infiltration affects our culture, arts and snatches away opportunities from our youth," said Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Assam and Manipur to oversee the party's poll strategies. The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year.

(With Agency Inputs)