Amit Shah Addresses Rally In Karnataka, Highlights Work Done By Centre In State

While addressing a public rally in Belgavi on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the freedom fighters of Karnataka. While calling Karnataka a state having the utmost significance of the country, he said the history of the state is something which can be an inspiration for the entire country. He recalled the contributions of Belgavi's warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma, Rani Chennamma and warrior Sangolli Rayanna of Kittur princely states who put up a brave fight against the British East India Company.

"When I am today in Karnataka, I cannot fail to remember Belawadi Mallamma. After her husband's death, she posed a brave fight for independence. And even Shivaji Maharaj was impressed by her brave fight and gave independence to the region in order to respect brave fight put up by Belawadi Mallamma," he said.

"How can we forget Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna? They were the first to lead the freedom struggle against the Britishers. Both of them fought bravely and gave their lives for the freedom struggle. And look at the coincidence, Sangolli Rayanna's birth took place on August 15 and he died while fighting with Britishers on January 26, coinciding with the dates of India's independence day and Republic day," he added.

'Article 370, Ram Mandir, reforms for poor...'

He also remembered the late Minister of the State Suresh Angadi who died of Coronavirus besides paying tribute to other slain BJP leaders of the state.

The Union Minister lauded the Union Government's 'brave step of unification of Jammu and Kashmir with India by abrogating Article 370'.

He said, "Nobody dared to do it from 70 years, right from Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, nobody touched it, but with you (people) giving Modi Ji a clear majority in the second term, Modi Ji struck off the Article 370 and Kashmir is an integral part of the country today."

He also mentioned the settlement of 550-year-old Ayodhya dispute which was settled in 2019 long with the issue of triple talaq to apprise people of the work done by the Modi government. Recalling the situation of the country prior to 2014 i.e. before Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister, Amit Shah said, "what was the situation before 2014? Corruption, indecisive government and the security of the country was so worse that any tom dick and harry used to attack our soldiers but nobody had the will to act on this grave issue."

Amit Shah also recalled the work done by the government for the poor of the country.

He said, "the poor people of this country didn't even have a bank account. It was during the Modi government that every citizen of the country has been connected to the banking system. Having a gas connection was a dream for the women belonging to villages as they were suffering from lung infections due to the redundant Chulha system. I want to ask Congress leaders, you ruled the country for 4 generations, why there was no cooking gas in homes of poor women? Why there was no toilet, electricity, homes, Ayushman Bharat scheme for poor? Because they didn't want to remove poverty but poor? Today because of Modi Ji, gas cylinder has reached 13 crore homes of the poor people in the country. The government worked to give electricity to every home, and promised every citizen of the country, a home for himself by 2022."

Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka

The Union Home Minister is on a two days visit to Karnataka and he addressed a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on the second day of his visit, before addressing the public rally Belgavi.

He also inaugurated the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district, while on Saturday, he laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various farmer friendly projects being set-up by MRN group in Bagalkot, Karnataka. https://t.co/PtY5e290oO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 17, 2021

