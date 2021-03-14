Amit Shah Addresses Rally In Nazira, Claims 'no Gunshot Heard In The Region In BJP Regime'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Nazira in poll-bound Assam on Sunday, reminisced the promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016 to end terrorism in the state and went on to ask the people if they had encountered or heard of any such happening in the area.

"I want to ask the people of Nazira, have you heard any gunshots in the area in the past few years?" he said while pointing out that more than 2000 terrorists surrendered after the party came to power, a feat Congress never tried to achieve during its regime.

He also took the opportunity to discuss the problems of infiltrators in the state. Highlighting that every vote to Badruddin Ajmal and the Congress party will be a step to bring infiltrators back to the state, he appealed to the people to give the party one chance, and help it get rid of the problem of infiltrators. "Decide which party do you want, do you want the party that favours infiltrators or do you want the party that will help you get rid of them?" he added.

"Brought back Assam to the path of development"

During the rally, Shah also touched upon the promise of development of Assam made some five years back. Pointing out that the party fulfilled its promise, he said, "Today, under the leadership of Sarbanda Sonowal and Hamant Vishwa Sharma, Assam is on the pathway of becoming a developed state."

"A medical college that was a dream for the Assamese was fulfilled by the BJP government, by establishing not one college but 6, he said while listing out the developments in the region.

Reiterating his request to the people for entrusting the party with another 5 years, he promised that this time the party will free the region from floods. "As directed by PM Modi, the floods waters that destroy lives every year will be stopped by building lakes and reservoirs, which will also serve as a tourist attraction, he added while clearly stating that the lotus has to bloom if the state has to further prosper.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.