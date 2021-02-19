Amit Shah Addresses Shauryanjali Program In Kolkata, Urges Youth To Read About Netaji More

In order to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a committee has been constituted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will bring a big change in the country, said Union Minister Amit Shah. On Friday, Home minister attended 'Shauryanjali Program' at National Library in Kolkata.

Amit Shah motivated the youths to read about the life of Netaji as his journey was a remarkable teaching for everyone's life.

"I want to say to the youth of the country that you should read about the life of Subhas Chandra Bose. His life journey will teach you a lot. A committee has been constituted under the Prime Minister to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. PM Modi's decision to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose will bring a big change in the country," he said at the event.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that efforts were made to forget Netaji but it failed and that's why the centre has come up with this committee.

"Even after so many years, Subhash Chandra Bose remembers the people of the country with love and respect as he lived and struggled. Lots of effort was made to ensure Subhash Babu was forgotten, but it failed no matter how much they tried. His courage, patriotism, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come. This is the reason why the Indian government has come up with this committee", he added.

'Shauryanjali Program' is an event which is a tribute to icons of Bengal. As a mark of tribute to the freedom fighters like Netaji, Khudiram Bose and Rash Behari Bose Amit Shah also announced that a cycle yatra will be flagged off in three batches from the National Library in Kolkata. One will be named after Netaji, one after Ras Behari Bose and one will be named after Khudiram Bose.

West Bengal Elections 2021

Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections in the state. The tenure of the current TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state will come to an end on May 30, 2021. The upcoming elections in the state for 294 Assembly seats are slated to take place soon. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

