Amit Shah Affirms 'PM Modi Replaced Politics Of Polarisation With Politics Of Performance'

As the campaigning for the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election concludes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a joint briefing with BJP national president JP Nadda. The Union Minister also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur and will have a good performance in Punjab.

"The way PM Modi has replaced politics of polarization and class with politics of performance has not just defined the BJP, but the entire nation's politics for the future," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The Union Minister said that for the saffron party, elections are not just an exercise of forming a government but an opportunity to take ideology and work done by the government to people and learn about their issues.

"It is the first time since independence that a government has been working towards uplifting the lives of the poor; Modi govt ensured last-mile delivery of welfare schemes and implemented projects that were merely on paper for years," Union Minister Shah said.

'Over 90% promises were fulfilled by Yogi govt'

Amit Shah added, "All schemes of PM Modi to empower the poor were implemented by Yogi in the state; over 90% promises were fulfilled by the Yogi govt; rarely would have any party achieved this."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that in Manipur, where the second phase of voting has concluded, BJP will again come to power.

"The state has transformed from blockades, bandhs, violence, drugs to organic farming, medical institutions and more. PM Modi and our CM of Manipur have worked hard to end the differences between hills and valleys," Shah stated.

Union Minister Amit Shah on 'Operation Ganga'

During the briefing, Shah also talked about 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. He said that the government has been keeping an eye on the situation since January and said that successful evacuation will have a positive impact on elections.

"Over 13,000 citizens have reached India and more flights are coming in. This process had a positive impact on elections and on the people also," Shah said.

The 2022 Legislative Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While the polling has concluded for four states, the final phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

