Amit Shah Alleges 'petty Behaviour' By CM Mamata In Making PM Modi Wait For Cyclone Review

With Mamata Banerjee rushing through the Cyclone Yaas review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the West Bengal Chief Minister's conduct stooped down to an 'unfortunate low'. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister joined the growing criticism of the TMC chief's conduct as she left the meeting with the Prime Minister in nearly 15 minutes, as per sources. Shah remarked that Mamata Banerjee has put 'arrogance above public welfare' which has been reflected by her 'petty behaviour' today.

After assessing the situation in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas along with CM Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi landed in West Bengal and was scheduled to attend the review meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee. However, the Bengal CM arrived 30 minutes late, as per sources, and hurriedly left after handing over a preliminary report of the damage caused, citing other commitments. The TMC supremo has said that she submitted the damage assessment report asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the damages and left after taking PM Modi's permission. However, her 'conduct' has not gone down well with several BJP leaders, Union Ministers and Bengal Governor, considering the meeting came amidst the growing differences and the constant spat between the Centre and West Bengal.

Mamata Didi’s conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today’s petty behaviour reflects that. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 28, 2021

Union Ministers hit out at Mamata Banerjee

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took umbrage at Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' too as he labelled the event as 'shocking'. Highlighting Prime Minister's well-intended visit to provide relief in the aftermath of the destruction caused by the cyclone, Singh said that the behaviour displayed by the Chief Minister was 'painful' and that it is an unfortunate example of placing political differences above the constitutional duty of public service.

आपदा काल में बंगाल की जनता को सहायता देने के भाव से आए हुए प्रधानमंत्री के साथ इस प्रकार का व्यवहार पीड़ादायक है।जन सेवा के संकल्प व संवैधानिक कर्तव्य से ऊपर राजनैतिक मतभेदों को रखने का यह एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण उदहारण है, जो भारतीय संघीय व्यवस्था की मूल भावना को भी आहत करने वाला है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 28, 2021

Today marks a black day in India's rich democratic heritage. @MamataOfficial disrespected the office of the Prime Minister & the people of West Bengal. This shameful act has left an irreparable dent in our ethos of Cooperative federalism & our constitutional values. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 28, 2021

Today Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee boycotted the meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi, who was visiting the state to give a helping hand to suffering people of Bengal due to the cyclone. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 28, 2021

Defending her short meeting with the Prime Minister, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she submitted the damage assessment report asking for Rs 20,000 crore for the damages and left after taking PM Modi's permission. The Bengal CM said that she met PM Modi after having review meetings in Hingalganj & Sagar to assess the impact of the cyclone. She said that a disaster report has been handed over to the Prime Minister as she has now proceeded to review the relief and restoration work at Digha.

Significantly, this was the first meeting between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee since TMC's recent victory in the Assembly Elections and the ongoing Centre-State spat. The last time PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee faced each other was on January 23 at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which saw the TMC chief walk off the stage after she declined to make a speech amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore relief

Following his visit to Cyclone Yaas-affected states PM Modi on Friday announced financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 crores to Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand for immediate relief activities. An inter-ministerial team is set to visit the states to assess the full extent of damage, the PMO has informed. The Prime Minister also announced ₹ 2 lakh each for the families of each of those who died in cyclone-related incidents. A sum of ₹ 50,000 would be paid to those injured in such incidents.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey to review the situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. The aerial survey covered parts of Odisha and West Bengal. In Odisha, PM Modi advised the concerned authorities during the review meeting to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas as soon as possible.

In Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting on Wednesday after the cyclone completed its landfall process with District Magistrates and Disaster Management Committee at Nabanna to take stock of the situation and assess damages. "We have sent relief worth Rs 1 crore to areas affected by the cyclone and high tide. Will visit areas affected by the cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday," Mamata Banerjee had said.