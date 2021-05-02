Amit Shah & JP Nadda Accept Bengal Verdict, Say They'll Work As Opposition To CM Mamata

As the West Bengal election results threw up a victory for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and with Mamata Banerjee all set to return to power for her third term, BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J P Nadda have mentioned that they have accepted the mandate passed on by the people of West Bengal. Both the leaders highlighted their duty as the main opposition party of the state. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool has won as many as 195 seats so far and is leading in 21 other seats.

Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Bengal for making the party the main opposition.

"I respect the verdict of the people of Bengal. Thanks to the people of Bengal for supporting the BJP. The BJP, as a strong opposition party, will continue to work for the rights of the people of Bengal and the development of the state. @BJP4Bengal Congratulations to all the workers for their hard work," tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Party President J P Nadda tweeted that BJP will continue to take party ideology everywhere in the state.

"The BJP will continue to try to take its ideology from house to house in Bengal. I salute those activists who have given up everything in this struggle. As a result of the hard work of the activists, the BJP has been established as the main opposition party in Bengal today," wrote J P Nadda.

The party leaders have mentioned that they will work in the state as the opposition and raise their voice for the rights of the people. Party President J P Nadda thanked party workers for their efforts in bringing the party second in the state. Apart from the two major leaders of BJP, union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, state BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also congratulated Mamata Banerjee on her win. Several non-BJP leaders including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, and RJD's Tejaswi Yadav also congratulated Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her speech on Sunday appreciated her party workers and asserted that there will not be any big oath-taking ceremony citing COVID-19. She also demanded Central Government provide free vaccines. She has warned to protest if it doesn't happen. A blight on her party's stupendous victory was her own personal loss to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.