The lower house of Parliament, Lok Sabha, on Monday witnessed a light moment set off by Home Minister Amit Shah's witty response to the Left Front leaders. The Union Minister told Left leaders that he doesn't get angry until someone talks against Kashmir.

"I never scold anyone. My voice is louder," Amit Shah said, while calling it a 'manufacturing defect'. "I don’t get angry unless it’s about Kashmir." The Left leaders had reportedly told the HM that "it seems like he is angry at us."

I don’t get angry until someone talk against Kashmir - HM Shri @AmitShah ji 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Ni9vH7rb8 — Amit Rakshit 🇮🇳 (@amitrakshitbjp) April 4, 2022

Govt wants to strengthen internal security: Amit Shah on bill allowing police to collect biometric data

Later in the Lok Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told Parliament that the government's intention to bring the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill is to strengthen law and order and national security. He asserted that concerns over human and personal rights were taken care of in the draft legislation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bill seeks to provide legal sanction to the police to take biological and physical samples of convicts as well as persons accused of crimes. Amit Shah also informed that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing a model prison manual that will be sent to states.

"A lot of the concerns will be addressed with the sending of that prison manual. It has various provisions relating to subjects such as rehabilitation of prisoners, making them part of the mainstream again, limiting the rights of jail officials, maintaining discipline, security of jails, separate jails for women and open jails," Shah said.

Home Minister Shah also added that the bill would replace the Identification of Prisoners Act of 1920, stressing that the current law has become irrelevant from various perspectives. "The bill will not only help in overcoming the problems being faced under the present law but also give strength to evidence gathering," he added.