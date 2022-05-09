Amit Shah Announces 'e-Census' To Shape Policy For 25 Years; 'I Will Fill Details First'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that census will see the implementation of modern techniques from the Centre. Shah added that the next census will be an 'e-census' that will shape the 'policies of the next 25 years'.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Assam. He arrived in Assam late on Sunday night. Amit Shah is in the state to inaugurate several projects on the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and inspected the Census Building and dedicated the newly constructed buildings of SSB at Amingaon.

While speaking at the inauguration of the census office in Amingaon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Home Ministry has decided to add modern techniques to make the census more scientific. The next census will be an e-census, a 100% accurate census. The next e-Census will shape the policies of the next 25 years. I and my family will be the first to fill in all details online in the software when it is launched.”

“After birth, the details will be added to the Census register and after he/she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted. Name/address change will be smoother, it will all be linked,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah added.

“Birth and death register will be linked to Census. By 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically,” Amit Shah further added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The census has an important role in policymaking. Only census can tell what is the status of the development, SC & ST, and what kind of lifestyle people have in mountains, cities, and villages.”

Union Minister Amit Shah further said, “As soon as the outbreak of corona subsides, the process of digital population census will start across the country. The digital census will be completed before 2024.”

He further added, “PM Modi's government is committed to this. The construction of the National Population Building in Delhi will be completed by August this year.”

The Union Home Minister visited Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Monday. He also inaugurated the BSF’s central store and workshop and launched Khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur.