Amit Shah Arrives In Dehradun To Launch BJP's Election Campaign Ahead Of Uttarakhand Polls

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has landed in Dehradun on Saturday to launch BJP's election campaign, ahead of the upcoming polls in Uttarakhand. The state government has been preparing for Amit Shah’s one-day visit to Uttarakhand. Amit Shah will address a public meeting along with Kuldeep Kumar at the Bannu School ground to launch the poll campaign. The state government had announced earlier that the Union home minister will inaugurate the state government's Mukhymantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana in Dehradun and inaugurate PACS computerisation as the event will be streamed live across the branches of 670 primary agricultural credit societies and 292 cooperative banks in the state. After attending these public events, he will launch the departmental magazine named Sahakar Se Samriddhi. At the end of the day, Shah will attend the meeting with the State BJP Core Committee.

This is Amit Shah's second visit to Uttarakhand in the month of October as he will hold multiple meetings with the party leaders and workers to review BJP's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be conducted in 2022. Amit Shah’s previous visit to the state in October was to review the flood situation after the state was hit with heavy rainfall. He also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions and he also met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to assure him of the Centre's absolute support in the situation.

PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the state later in mid-November, a few days after the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi is currently in Italy for several meetings and will then travel to Glasgow for the G20 Summit. It was rumoured earlier that PM Modi will visit the Kedarnath shrine a day after Diwali on November 5. He might also inaugurate several construction projects in the state and later offer prayers. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said about the possibility of hosting the Prime Minister, "All arrangements are in place, and with the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, we will accomplish the dream of developing Uttarakhand."

With ANI inputs