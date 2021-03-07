Amit Shah Arrives In Thiruvananthapuram, Meets Hindu Saints At Ramakrishna Mission Ashram

Ahead of the Kerala polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Hindu saints at the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. As per sources, a discussion on the long-standing Sabrimala issue, the rights of the Hindu community (which is a minority in some regions of Kerala), and the state-control on Hindu temples will be taken up during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah had reached Kanyakumari to campaign for BJP MP Pon Radhakrishnan, who will be contesting for the April 6 bypoll there. After his visit to the Suchindram temple, Shah began his door-to-door campaign as part of BJP's Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan. "I am confident that the AIADMK-BJP-PMK government will be formed in Tamil Nadu," he said during his visit.

Today, we've been to 11 houses & delivered the message of PM Modi and started the campaign of taking the lotus to every person in Tamil Nadu.



The enthusiasm of the people at display here assures me of the result here. AIDMK and BJP will form the govt together.



- Shri @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/0b8iVaFBJ5 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 7, 2021

Read:Amit Shah To Visit Poll-bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu, To Hold A Roadshow In Kanyakumari

Read:Amit Shah Holds Door-to-door Campaign In Kanyakumari; Confident Of AIADMK-BJP Poll Win

Shah to conclude BJP's Vijay Yatra

In Thiruvananthapuram, Amit Shah is first visiting the Shri Belur Math to offer prayers and meet Hindu saints after which he will address the valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra at Shanghumukham at 6 pm. The BJP's 'Vijay Yatra' which was flagged-off from Kasaragod on February 21 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram.

Shah's visit to Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram comes ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The state of Kerala is set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 2.

Read:Kerala CM Accuses Central Agencies Of Taking Up 'election Campaign', Furthering BJP Agenda

Read:Kerala Polls: Congress, CPI(M) Push For Fresh Faces; Key Names Dropped From Candidate List

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.