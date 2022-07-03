Amit Shah Asserts All Problems In Northeast India Will Be Resolved By 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose ministership several key steps were taken to address long-standing issues in Northeastern states, asserted on Sunday that the region will soon be problem-free and all issues of the states will be solved by 2024, ANI reported. The Home Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found a "permanent address" in Northeast India.

Home Minister Shah made the comments in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, where he along with several senior BJP leaders attended the party's National Executive Meeting.

Commenting on Shah's statements, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Amit Shah spoke about how the BJP has permanently come to stay in the northeast and how the development in the area has been post-arrival of the Modi government in 2014...We also discussed how the AFSPA has been removed from the northeast region in about 60% of the areas... He also said that by 2024, there will be no more fault lines in the Northeast and all the issues will be solved."

"It has been a journey for us in the Northeast and the Home Minister told us that he was delighted that we now have a permanent address in the Northeast and that we (BJP) are going nowhere," Sarma added.

Notably, the Center took a significant step in March by repealing the "Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act" (AFSPA) from 15 police station areas in seven districts of Nagaland, 15 police station areas in six districts of Manipur and 23 districts entirely and one district partially in Assam.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya struck a historic agreement in March of this year in the nation's capital to end their 50-year-old unresolved border conflict. Two months after the chief ministers of the two states delivered a draft resolution to Amit Shah on January 31 for review and consideration by the MHA, Assam and Meghalaya signed the accord.

Next 30-40 years to be the era of BJP: Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his speech on Sunday at BJP's National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad, also asserted that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "Vishwa guru" (world leader).

While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

Shah also shed light on the recent Supreme Court verdict on the 2002 Gujarat riots, dismissing a plea of Zakia Jafri, challenging the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to 64 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the verdict as 'historic'.

