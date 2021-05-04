Amit Shah Assures Ashok Gehlot Of Sending More Oxygen Tankers To Rajasthan Amid Crisis

In a big development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of sending more oxygen tankers to the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. This assumes significance in the wake of Gehlot flagging the issue of a shortage of oxygen in Rajasthan as compared to the number of novel coronavirus patients. Chairing a high-level meeting on Monday night, the senior Congress leader took stock of the COVID-19 situation pertaining to oxygen, concentrators, tankers and other aspects.

Stressing the need for the state to be self-sufficient in the availability of medical oxygen, he called for building new O2 plants and purchasing concentrators and other equipment. In a statement, Gehlot noted, "Oxygen concentrators are proving to be very useful in fulfilling the need of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients. They should be procured at the earliest and the assistance of Indian embassies abroad should be taken. There should not be a delay in their transportation owing to shipping or other reasons". At present, there are 1,89.178 active novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan while 4,40,215 patients have been discharged and 4558 COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

à¤¸à¥‹à¤®à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¥‡à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤—à¥ƒà¤¹ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤«à¥‹à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‹ à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤‰à¤ à¤¾à¤µ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤…à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤Ÿà¥ˆà¤‚à¤•à¤° à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤†à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2021

SC stresses on buffer stock of oxygen supply

Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens and key drugs such as Remdesivir. As per the affidavit submitted by the Centre before the Supreme Court in the suo moto plea on issues related to the COVID-19 situation in India. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are directly involved in augmenting oxygen supply on a war footing. It listed other steps in this regard such as issuing licenses to industrial gas manufacturers to produce oxygen, enhanced production in steel plants, restrictions on industrial use of oxygen, augmentation in the availability of tankers, commissioning of PSA plants, augmentation of availability of cylinders and transportation of O2 by Rail and Air.

The SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat directed the Centre to rectify the deficit in the supply of oxygen to Delhi before midnight of May 3. Moreover, it asked the Union government to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen supply for emergency purposes in collaboration with states. The stock should be replenished on a day-to-day basis in addition to the existing allocation of O2 supply to states, the court ruled. The matter has been adjourned to May 10.