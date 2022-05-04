'Amit Shah Assures Basavaraj Bommai No Change Of Leadership In Karnataka': Sources

There is no change of guard in Karnataka, Union Home Minister, and former BJP President Amit Shah has told Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to the state, Republic TV learnt through PTI sources on Tuesday. Exactly a month after setting a target of 150 seats for Karnataka BJP for 2023 assembly polls, Shah is once again visiting the state, this time amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet.

Yediyurappa refutes rumours of guard change

Before Shah's visit, former Karnataka CM, and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa had dismissed the claims of him coming to initiate a change in leadership, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was doing a "good job".

"He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, the Prime Minister and Amit Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150 seats target that we have set for the next assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters here. Shah is likely to meet senior party leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls. According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over a lunch.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to take part in several events including valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games here tomorrow, and inauguration and foundation stone laying of various projects including Nrupathunga University, E-inauguration of Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellari, inauguration of Bengaluru NATGRID Campus among others.

The BJP leader will also be paying tributes to 12th-century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion Basava Jayanthi. Lingayats are a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as the strong vote bank of the BJP.

Dissent against Bommai?

With polls scheduled for next year, there is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or reshuffle his cabinet soon, after the recent Assembly elections in five states. With the cabinet exercise taking time, voices of discontent seem to be brewing within the ruling BJP, as party MLA M P Renukacharya recently had openly expressed displeasure about the delay and working of few ministers.

The MLA, who is also the CM's political secretary, said that several party legislators are of a similar opinion and they feel that if new faces are inducted into the cabinet, they would work aggressively and bring a good name to the BJP and the government ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

(With PTI inputs)