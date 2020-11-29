Amit Shah Assures BJP's Win In Telangana: 'In Next Election, BJP Will Form Govt'

Ahead of the GHMC elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a press conference in Hyderabad where he exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government in the State in the next elections. Taking a pot shot at incumbent Chief Minister KCR, Shah added that the way in which he ran the government was prompting the citizens of the State to choose BJP for the next term.

"We have already taken the position of the main opposition in the State, and in the next election, BJP will surely form the government. For this, we not only have the support of our workers, and our people but also KCR. The way he is running the government, the citizens will swiftly move towards choosing BJP," he said.

BJP's manifesto in GHMC elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

In its manifesto, the saffron party has promised free metro rides for women, distribution of Covid vaccine to all as per Central government's guidelines, scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme. BJP has also promised Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected families, free tablets to all children of poor families, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, free drinking water supply to all houses, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments and free power to all houses using less than 100 units.

