Amit Shah Assures Free Travel For Women If BJP Comes To Power, Slams 'syndicate' In Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently in West Bengal to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly polls in the state, in an election rally in the Tamluk District affirmed that, "Nobody can stop Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja celebrations in the state if BJP comes to power." He assured that the people will not have to go to court and will be able to fearlessly celebrate.

In the rally, for the "Durgas and Saraswatis" of the state, he went on to promise free education. "From KG to PG, BJP will provide free education for all women," he said while adding that travelling would also be free of cost.

"Issues of syndicate, cut money & Tolabaazi to be solved"

Launching an attack on the Chief Minister of the state, he asserted that everything, starting from sand and cement to bricks, at present everything, has to be bought from the Syndicate, even if that can be bought at a cheaper rate somewhere else. He further said, "You can't buy from those places, because they do not pay commission to the Bhatija."

Outlining that the region is engulfed with issues related to the Syndicate, and touching upon "cut money" and "tolabaazi", he asked the crowd of hundreds if they wanted to get rid of such issues. "Do you think Didi and her Bhatija will be able to solve such issues?" he added.

On hearing no as an answer, he replied, "If you want to really do away with it, you need to vote BJP and bring it to power."

Farmers, fishermen to be benefitted

He took this opportunity to talk about how the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi had benefitted the farmers all across India, except those in West Bengal.

"By now, farmers all across India have received Rs 18,000 in their bank accounts, except for the farmers of this state". Holding Banerjee responsible for the same, he said, "Don't worry, once the BJP comes to power, the party will make sure that everyone gets their due." Promising bank transfer to fishermen as well, he said that he will uplift their deplorable condition in the state.

West Bengal Polls

Now that the first of assembly elections are just a couple of days away, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its chances and seize power from the ruling TMC. From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, the who's who of the party are all in the state to give one last shot at convincing the people to cast vote in favour of the saffron party in the elections, the result of which will be announced on May 2.