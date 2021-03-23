Amit Shah Assures 'next CM Will Be From BJP And West Bengal' Amid Outsider-insider Debate

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning why a Gujarati and not a Bengali unveiled the manifesto of the party for the upcoming assembly elections and said, "Ours is a national party and not a regional party."

Having said that, he promised the people of West Bengal that if the party wins, which he seemed quite confident about, a son of West Bengal would be made the CM. "The new Chief Minister of West Bengal will be from BJP and will be someone from West Bengal," he said.

Amit Shah holds rally in Gosaba, West Bengal

The statement came after Shah held a rally for BJP in the Gosaba District of West Bengal to bolster its chances in the upcoming elections. In the rally, reiterating that the benefits of the Centre's schemes did not trickle down to the people of West Bengal, Shah had said, "PM Modi had established 115 schemes, of which Didi has created 115 scams." Thereafter, he had asserted that once the saffron party comes to power, it will form a Special Investigation Team to probe and find out those who siphoned off the money.

Reminiscing the last polls, he had affirmed that Banerjee had not fulfilled her promises. "Didi hasn't fulfilled even 82 out of the 282 promises she made last time, he said. Touching upon her promise to make the Sundarban district, he had said that the party will do it in a year.

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27, 2021. The polls will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Though the TMC enjoys 222 seats, it has a major threat from the saffron party, which has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and at present, has been holding rallies and proposing fancy schemes to take over power in the State.