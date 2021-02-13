Amit Shah Assures Restoration Of J&K's Statehood At An Appropriate Time, Rajnath Lauds HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, while replying to the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill of 2021 in Lok Sabha, said this bill has nothing to with the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah added that he has no objection and he will give an account for everything related to this bill. Home Minister also attacked Congress on demanding records and said that INC never brought the account of what it did for 70 years.

"Many MPs said that bringing the bill means that the union territory would not get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere is it written that Jammu and Kashmir would not get the statehood. Where are you drawing the conclusion from? I have said in this House and I repeat that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Statehood would be given to the UT at an appropriate time."

'Statehood will be given': Amit Shah

The BJP leader asserted, "I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account. We were asked what did we do about promises made during the abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation and you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us."

Also Read: Amit Shah Flays Congress Over J&K, Asks 'did You Bring Your Account Of 70 Years?'

Also Read: Home Minister Amit Shah Proclaims 'No Muslim Will Lose Citizenship Due To CAA', Slams Oppn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises Shah

Union Minister Rajnath Singh praised Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "In response to the discussion on the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has drawn a new picture of the development of Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi in a very sharp and brilliant manner. I Congratulate him."

गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah ने लोकसभा में J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill पर हुई चर्चा के जवाब में बड़े ही धारदार और शानदार तरीक़े से प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व में जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के विकास की एक नई तस्वीर खींची।उनके प्रभावी भाषण के लिए मैं उन्हें बधाई देता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 13, 2021

To replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha on February 4. The objective of the new bill is to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and Indian Police Service (IPS) with that of the Goa, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Unleashes Blistering Attack At Amit Shah; Wields Fuchka & Alu Dum Jibes

Also Read: Mamata Answers Amit Shah's 'Bhatija-Kalyan' Jibe; Contrasts Nephew Abhishek With HM's Son