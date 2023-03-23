Amit Shah Assures To Appoint Interlocutor For 'constitutional Solution' Of Indigenous People Of Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Thursday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to appoint an interlocutor for a 'constitutional solution' of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Tipra Motha, a regional tribal-based party is led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.

Debbarma claimed that the Union Home Minister called him on Thursday to enquire about his health and then assured him of appointing the interlocutor by March 27.

Debbarma took to Twitter and shared the message that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him to appoint the interlocutor.

"Woke up to an early morning call from Home minister Amit Shah to enquire about my health. He also categorically assured me that by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of Tripura. I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me", Debbarma tweeted.

Earlier on March 8, Debbarma told reporters that the Union Home Minister assured to appoint an interlocutor for the 'constitutional solution' of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Debbarma had a meeting with Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shortly after the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government.

He claimed that the Union home Minister had assured to start the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.

"An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame. I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitated in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed, only the interest of our dopha was discussed", he said.