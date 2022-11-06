Amit Shah Sharpens Attack On Congress In Himachal Pradesh; Takes On Its '10 Guarantees'

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress while addressing a rally in Kangra’s Nagrota in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. During his address, the Union Home Minister asserted that Congress leaders are only found in every state when elections are around.

Taking a dig at the grand old party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah added, “You can only see Congress leaders when elections are around. I saw a rally of the Congress candidate while coming here. The venue mentioned some '10 guarantees'. Guarantees of only those people are believed who have some record. Who will believe in Congress' promises?"

Amit Shah further remarked that for 10 years, there was a Sonia-Manmohan government during which corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores was revealed. “Today, they give guarantees to the innocent people of Himachal Pradesh. Nobody in this state believes in their guarantees,” Home Minister Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah promises to bring development to Himachal Pradesh

Promising to bring development in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Himachal Pradesh will become the Number 1 state within 5 years. People in Himachal were demanding 'One Rank One Pension' for 40 years. Congress failed to implement the scheme. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government in 2014, the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme was implemented in Himachal."

Amit Shah lists out initiatives taken by BJP in Himachal

He further claimed that the state government under the leadership of CM Jairam Thakur provided gas cylinders to every house in Himachal for 5 years. He further listed out initiatives taken by the BJP government in Himachal.

BJP provided free treatment up to 5 lakhs through Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Himcare. Free food grains were given to more than 30 lakh beneficiaries of Himachal. For the citizens of the state, AIIMS was built in Bilaspur with an expenditure of 1500 crores. Upgraded medical colleges at Chamba, Hamirpur, and Nahan were also set up. Oxygen plants were installed in about 48 hospitals. Electricity was provided to every household Washrooms were built for women

'Himachal not only Devbhoomi but also Virbhoomi': Amit Shah

The minister further said that Himachal is not only Devbhoomi but also Virbhoomi. “The whole country knows Himachal by the name of Devbhoomi, the land of gods and goddesses. But Himachal is not only Devbhoomi but also Virbhoomi. The brave mothers here have done the work of keeping Mother Bharati (Motherland) safe by sending their sons to the border,” Home Minister Amit Shah added.