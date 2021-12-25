Amit Shah Attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal On Ad Spending; Comments On AAP's 'work Culture'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, December 25, attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for spending heavily on advertisements instead of clearing the dues of municipal corporations in Delhi.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I want to say to Delhi CM to spend less money on advertisements and give dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations... In our government's work culture, we do what we say."

The Union Minister further slammed the CM Kejriwal-led government for only focussing on advertisements, photoshoots, and TV interviews. "The time has come for the people of Delhi to decide as to support which work culture," he said.

Kejriwal spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015

Earlier in May, while addressing a virtual press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited an RTI reply concerning CM Arvind Kejriwal's expenditure towards advertisements and mentioned that about Rs 805 crore were spent on advertisements since 2015. He accused Kejriwal of not utilising the same money for opening new hospitals in the city amid the COIVD pandemic. Patra said, "You keep advertising, claiming there will not be any lockdown, no shortage of oxygen and that people will be delivered oxygen at home. When you saw that you cannot control the situation, then you pointed fingers at the Centre and washed your hands of your responsibility."

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI