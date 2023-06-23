Amit Shah Attacks Farooq, Mehbooba; Says They Didn't Allow Democracy To Flourish In J&K

Launching an unsparing attack on two former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused them of not allowing democracy to flourish in the Union Territory (UT). Shah, after his arrival in J&K, said, "Abdullah used to say that India is the mother of democracy but it was stopped in Jammu and Kashmir by him. Abdullah did not allow it to flourish here, it was under their rule the basic democratic rights were ignored.

Raising questions about the sources of money and alleging that huge properties were purchased by Abdullah and Muftis outside India, he said, “People have made homes outside India. They go outside the country on long vacations. Where the money for long holidays and properties have come, what's the source of money?”

BJP believes in democracy, says Amit Shah

He said after the Modi government took over at the Centre, the BJP has made sure to bring democracy to the roots of Kashmir. "This is not the Jammu and Kashmir which was run by these three families. BJP believes in democracy and it has brought in changes," the Home Minister said.

The Union Minister pointed out that violence has come down drastically and peace is returning to the valley with all round development. "Stone pelting, hartal calls and violence has been brought under control. Everything from schools to colleges is running normally. Industries have grown. Tourism has picked up as well. All this tells you the story of Jammu and Kashmir that is changing and changing for good,” former-BJP president mentioned.

Amit Shah said, "The recent tourism meeting of G20 was criticized by leaders like Mufti. However, it turned out to be a successful event."