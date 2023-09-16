Amit Shah Attacks Nitish-Lalu Alliance, Says 'people Of Bihar Suffering From Mafia-rule'

Union Home Minister addressed a public meeting in Jhanjharpur, Bihar, after getting welcomed by Bihar state BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary. While addressing the meeting he attacked the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's alliance in Bihar, and said 'people of Bihar suffering from anarchy and mafia rule.'

Taking potshots at the alliance he said, "A few days ago, Lalu-Nitish ji's government issued a fatwa that there will be no Rakshabandhan holiday, Janmashtami holiday in Bihar and by the anger shown by the people of Bihar, you people have ruined their pride."

Amit Shah's attack at I.N.D.I.A alliance

Union Home Minister also took a jibe at the I.N.D.I.A alliance and said the opposition bloc played appeasement politics.

He said, "They have made a new alliance with a new name. They worked with the name of UPA and did corruption worth Rs. 12 lakh crores. Lalu Yadav did corruption worth crores while he was the railway minister. They changed their name because they could not come back with the name UPA, hence they had to come up with I.N.D.I.A alliance. People of this alliance disrespect Ramcharitmanas...cancel holidays on Rakshandhan and Janmashtami. They relate Sanatana Dharma to several diseases. All they can do is appeasement."

Shah's pitch for Lok Sabha polls

Pitching for BJP, Shah said, the election is around the corner and he expected every citizen of the state to provide their support to the party. Union Minister also spoke about the success of G20 and called it a proud moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazil.

He said, "When Modi ji gave the presidency to Brazil (during G20)...that was a proud moment for all Indians. All the countries respect him and also under his leadership, the nation is growing."