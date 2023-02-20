Amit Shah Attacks Vadra Congress For Insulting Remark On PM Modi's Late Father

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lambasted the Congress after its spokesperson Pawan Khera mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father and referred to Narendra Damodardas Modi as "Narendra Gautamdas Modi". Asking how can Congress leaders stoop to such a low level, Amit Shah claimed that that the leaders of the grand old party have a habit of using such insulting language. Apart from Shah, several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, too, castigated the Congress for insulting the PM and his late father.

"Today a Congress leader insulted PM Modi. This is the habit of Congress to use such language. We can't use such language. How can they stoop to such a low level?" Amit Shah asked.

Addressing a press conference on February 17, Pawan Khera said, "We are saying why are you scared of the joint parliamentary committee (over Adani issue). If Narasimha Rao and Atal Vihari Bajpayee can form JPC then what problem does 'Narendra Gautamdas' sorry Narendra Damodardas Modi has?

Khera also laughed mockingly and said even though his name is Damodardas but actions are similar to Gautamdas.

After his comments snowballed into a controversy, Khera said he "genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautamdas."

Reacting to the unsavoury language used, BJP leader Amit Malviya also condemned the remarks of the Congress leader. "This is not the first time they are making such personal attacks on the PM. Congress can’t digest the fact that a person like PM Modi, who has come from a humble background now sits in such a higher position," Amit Malviya said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Congress party is extremely desperate. "If there is a debate in Parliament, PM Modi exposes them and they have to run. That's why Congress leaders like Pawan Khera are hurling abuses," he said.

The Congress has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on the recent Adani Group shares crash triggered by Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.