Amit Shah Bats For Indian Languages On Hindi Diwas Day; 'It'll Uproot Inferiority Complex'

As India celebrates Hindi Diwas to commemorate the adoption of Hindi language as one of the official languages, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the second all-India official language conference in Gujarat's Surat. Hailing the official language, the Home Minister urged all Indians to remain united with all our official languages, unlike the way we were divided by the British with the imposition of English.

'We will take Hindi forward': Amit Shah

Addressing the event, HM Shah said, "I come from a state where people struggle to speak in Hindi. I come from Gujarat. I extend good wishes to all the Hindi lovers in India and all around the world. PM Modi has said, that from the 75th to the 100th year, during the period of Amrit Kaal, our country will be free from the barrier of the language divide and will progress with all our official languages."

"All our regional languages are important for India's progress. I want to say one thing to all the Hindi lovers, that please don't think that we have left our mission behind of taking the language forward. This is the time to take this fight ahead. Today, seeing this event, my heart is getting a lot of comfort."

"We decided to celebrate the Hindi Diwas in Surat because of two reasons, one is this the land of Veer Narmad, who was the first person to spread awareness over importance of regional languages, the two, Surat is a place of celebration."

"Local languages and Hindi are the life of our cultural flow. If we want to understand the soul of our culture and history, we will have to learn the official language. If we want to understand these, we will have to strengthen our local languages. Official language and local languages will together uproot the inferiority complex of languages created by the British. The time has come for that," the Home Minister added.

Hindi is an official language in 9 states and 3 union territories, and an additional official language in 3 other states. It is also the fourth most commonly spoken language in the world.

Language war in India

The language debate was ignited in the month of April when Home Minister Shah had said that it has been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy opposed the Hindi Diwas celebrations, wherein he had stated that it holds no meaning for those whose mother tongue is not Hindi. He recently wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, requesting him not to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' on September 14 using taxpayer's money as it would be disrespectful to Kannadigas.