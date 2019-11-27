FULL SESSION: Amit Shah Blitzes Shiv Sena Over Maha Wrangle; Addresses Ayodhya, UCC & NRC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second edition of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, in New Delhi, and partook in a wide-ranging discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the most notable aspect of which was his unadulterated take on Maharashtra's politics through the last month.

On Article 370 and restrictions in the valley

Opening the session with his assertive answer on abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister said: "For 70 years, these people are discussing issues. Article 370 - arguments were heard from both sides, since the times of Jan Sangh, we had resolved to abrogate it. We had the majority so we did it. The Prime Minister took the decision and I implemented it. It took 70 years to abrogate it. Why are they saying that it happened in one day?"

On restrictions, he added: "Extra security forces that were deployed are gradually being removed. I will tell you a reason why Article 370 and terrorism were intertwined. The entire country and the world are aware that terrorism is peddled by Pakistan. Due to Article 370, Pakistan got an opportunity to do whatever they want. They were not fearing."

On charges that Amit Shah is aggressive in the Parliament

Amit Shah said: "My aggression is not towards any party, it is towards the instability in the nation."

On Sabarimala

Resolved on his stance on the Sabarimala, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that he still believes that the judiciary should not interfere in the matter of religious beliefs, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019. He added that the difference between the Ayodhya matter and the Sabarimala issue was that one was a civil issue while one was deciding on tradition. He said that the Ayodhya dispute was on who owned the land and not that how the deity will be worshipped.

"There is no difference in my stance. There is a difference in both cases - the case was not about how the pooja should be done inside the Ram Mandir. Whether Ram should be in a childhood representation (like Lord Ayappa), what should be offered to Ram was not the case. I feel that in this matter, the Court should not interfere. This is according to each one's personal belief," he said.

On Maharashtra Politics

The Home Minister and BJP president not only questioned the ideological cohesion between the newly formed alliance partners - Shiv Sena, NCP-Congress - but also made it clear that his party - BJP never promised or discussed about the Chief Minister's post with the Shiv Sena. He also said that the politics of power by the Shiv Sena began only after the results came in.

On Mahayuti alliance

Union Amit Shah said: "The decision for Maharashtra was towards a stable government only. I have been seeing the analysis being done, which is very interesting. We fought the election together with Shiv Sena, where we got a full majority. The mandate was for sitting CM Devendra Fadnavis as I and PM Modi in at least 100 rallies that the CM will be Fadnavis and no one challenged."

On Sena-BJP fallout:

The Union Minister said: "I want to make it absolutely clear, we never gave any assurance to Shiv Sena on CM post or on 50:50 power-sharing. Let alone 2.5 years sharing, we had never agreed to any CM post. Sena leaders including Uddhav and Aaditya shared a stage with us during campaigning, on every stage said Fadnavis will be CM of coalition govt, why didn't they oppose then?"

On Sena breaking the alliance:

The Union Home Minister said: "Every Shiv Sena MP used Modi's poster, Aaditya Thackeray and every MLA. In every constitution, there were bigger posters of Modi, even we in our constituencies did not use such huge posters. I know it for sure because I was in Maharashtra for 16 days. You tell me what is the ideological cohesion between the NCP, Sena, and Congress? Shiv Sena is given the CM post in the new alliance. They have done horse-trading. I challenge them if they can make Congress or NCP neta a CM and see if Sena supports them. Let alone the horse-trading, here the entire stable has got traded."

On Ajit Pawar and the BJP alliance:

Speaking on the 3-day alliance with NCP's Ajit Pawar, he said: "NCP had made him (Ajit Pawar) as the Legislative leader, he was given the responsibility of forming a govt. He was invited by the governor. The assurance too had been given by his signature. But no one had an issue at that time. He gave us the offer of alliance. What has happened constitutionally wrong? Not a single case has been removed against him. This is media propaganda."

He continued: "We have not compromised on our ideologies. We have not said that Ram Mandir should not be made. Uddhav Thackeray has dropped his plans to Ayodhya to become CM," he said. Talking about Ajit Pawar's cases, he added," While the decision should not have been taken ahead of the government formation, not one case has been dropped against Ajit Pawar. This decision to close cases occurred due to a court order."

He clarified why BJP believed him: "Ajit Pawar was confident that he had the numbers, as he was the head of the legislative party. He believed that the MLAs would listen to him. When he came to know that he did not have the numbers, he withdrew. It's their party matter. I don't want to comment on that."

On Sharad Pawar and anti-BJP Opposition:

Questioning the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Union Home Minister said: "What can you do if your alliance partner leaves you? You have to sit in the opposition. We have been sitting in the opposition for a longer time than the Congress. We will play the role of good opposition in Maharashtra. Let Pawar Sahab head the Opposition, we have always had a fight based on ideology. "

On Triple Talaq

Speaking on Triple Talaq, Union Home Minister said: "They are saying it is a civil matter then why criminal case, dowry is criminalised, Sati has been removed. Islamic nations do not have triple talaq, where do we want to take the nation? If you want to discuss issues - I will have an open mind, but if you want to prevent anything just to save your vote banks, then my mind will be firm, and I will make my decision and implement it."

On Plan of Action regarding Uniform Civil Code

Amit Shah said: "Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Republic Summit 2019 said: We believe this in principle that UCC should be implemented. Ask the Congress, when will they become progressive?"

On NRC

Speaking on the NRC, he said, "NRC has nothing to do with West Bengal elections and NRC has nothing to do with West Bengal either. I would like to ask the parties opposing NRC a question today in front of the people of India. Should an individual of the country be registered or not? Should the country work like an open house? Should there be a list of the people of India or not?"

