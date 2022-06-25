In a freewheeling interview with ANI's Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence on the 2002 Gujarat riots. This came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with these riots. Maintaining that only a strong-willed person like the PM could adopt the stance of not speaking on this case as it was sub-judice, Shah expressed happiness over the apex court's verdict. When the Gujarat riots took place, he was an MLA representing the Sarkhej controversy.

Amit Shah stressed, "This is not a clean chit. The Supreme Court has quashed all allegations. The Supreme Court judgment has proved that these allegations are politically motivated. As far as how I felt is concerned, such a big leader of the country did not speak a word, swallowed the pain like Lord Shiva's 'vishpaan' and fought this struggle for 18-19 years. I am happy as the truth has come out shining like the sun at the end."

Taking an indirect dig at Congress' protest over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED, he added, "This is not the first clean chit to Modi Ji. The Nanavati Commission also gave him a clean chit. Even then, an SIT was formed. And Modiji didn't do drama while going to the SIT. He didn't ask party workers to come out in his support and call MLAs, MPs and ex-MPs and former MPs and sit on a dharna. We didn't go as we believed that we should cooperate with the legal process. It was the Supreme Court order."

On this occasion, he blamed the troika of political parties opposed to the BJP, some ideologically driven politically motivated journalists and some NGOs for publicising false allegations against the then Gujarat CM and government. Elaborating on the role of activist Teesta Setalvad, the Union Home Minister said, "I hurriedly read the judgment. But Teesta Setalvad's name is very clear. Teesta Setalvad's NGO filed cases involving BJP workers in every police station. There was so much pressure of the media that all applications were deemed true".

#WATCH |Today SC said Zakia Jafri worked on someone else's instructions. NGO signed affidavits of several victims&they didn't even know. Everyone knows Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. When UPA Govt came to power at that time, it helped the NGO: HM Shah on 2002 Gujarat riots pic.twitter.com/wQ8yMwqxG7 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Elaborating on this, he stated, "Today, the SC has also said that Zakia Jafri was working on the instructions of someone else. The affidavit of many victims was signed by the NGO. The victims didn't even know about it. Everyone knows that Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. The UPA government back then helped Teesta Setalvad's NGO a lot."

#WATCH LIVE | HM Amit Shah breaks his silence on what happened during the 2002 Gujarat riots. An interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash. https://t.co/qkX9eAYeG6 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

'Riots were not premeditated

On this occasion, Amit Shah also touched on the effectiveness of the Gujarat government in dealing with the post-Godhra riots. He stressed, "The court made it clear that the government took all possible efforts to stop the riots. The court held that the CM repeatedly appealed for peace. The riots which took place after the train was burnt were not pre-meditated but self-motivated".

Defending the action taken by PM Modi back then, he opined, "Hardly any other CM worked in such detail. There are 100-150 police personnel in one police station. Additional forces will amount to 400 police personnel. But what can you do if there is a crowd of two lakh people? It takes time to control the situation. The (police) firing took place. 900 persons died in the firing. The firing happened on the second and the third day also."

Refuting the oft-repeated allegation that the Gujarat government delayed summoning the Indian Army for assistance in curbing the riots, he explained, "The day on which the Gujarat bandh was declared, we called the Army on the same afternoon. It takes time for the Army to reach. The record is very clear - there was even a day's delay by the Gujarat government in calling the Army. The Supreme Court has also acknowledged this."

Contrasting this with the Centre's handling of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, Shah hit back, "There is so much Army presence in Delhi. When so many Sikh brothers and sisters were killed, nothing happened for three days. How many SITs were formed? After our government came, an SIT was formed. How many arrests took place? No arrests were made when the opposition had their government. Those people are accusing us of partiality!"

Moreover, he argued, "The main reason for the riots was the burning of the Godhra train. I have seen 59 persons including a 16-day child in the lap of her mother being burnt alive. I have myself performed the final rites. The riots which took place afterwards were politically motivated. The agitation for the reservation was turned into riots."

#WATCH | Speaking on Gujarat riots, HM says, "Everything was done (to control situation)...It takes time to control...Gill Sahab(ex-Punjab DGP, late KPS Gill) had said that he never saw a more neutral & prompt action in his life. Still, allegations were levelled even against him" pic.twitter.com/ezyOimA3Dw — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

The former BJP president also delved into the criticism of the transportation of the charred bodies of the Godhra victims to Ahmedabad. He reckoned, "There was no professional input that there will be such a reaction. The bodies were not paraded. This is fake news. The bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital and they were taken by their relatives to their home in closed ambulances". In the light of the SC verdict, Shah called upon those who levelled the false allegations to tender an apology to PM Modi and BJP.

SC verdict in Gujarat riots case

On Friday, an SC bench comprising Justices AM Khawilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar rejected Zakia Jafri's plea challenging the clean chit to 63 persons including the PM. Her husband Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress MP, was killed during the violence at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002. Back then, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Though Jafri sought an ad-interim order to the SIT to carry out further investigation, the SC held that her appeal against the Gujarat High Court order, which upheld the closure report filed by the SIT, was devoid of merits.