Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Farmers' Stir, Says 'Centre Ready To Hold Talks Before Dec 3'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday revealed that the Central government is ready to talk to the farmers before the scheduled meeting of December 3. Breaking his silence on the farmers' protests, he stressed that the Centre would deliberate on each and every demand of the farmers. At the same time, he urged them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari where all arrangements are in place.

Shah mentioned that the farmers will get the permission of the Delhi police to step up a stage and carry out their protests in a structured manner. According to him, the inconvenience for everyone will be minimised if the farmers move from the roads towards the ground. The Union Home Minister's intervention comes amid the refusal of a section of farmers to accept the Nirankari Samagam Ground as the protest site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "I want to appeal to the farmers who are protesting from the Delhi-Haryana border to the roads on the call of farmer unions that the Indian government is ready to talk to you. The Union Agriculture Minister has invited you for talks on December 3. The Indian government is ready to deliberate and discuss each and every problem and demand of yours.'

He added, "Second, the farmers are sitting in the cold on the national and state highways with their tractors and trolleys. I want to appeal to them that the Delhi Police is ready to shift you into a big ground. Please go there. You get police permission to organize a programme as well as set up a stage. Toilets and other facilities have been arranged. The ambulance and other health services are also in place. There will be the availability of water and security. If they carry out their protest in a peaceful and democratic manner by going to the allocated place instead of roads, this will reduce the difficulty of farmers as well as commuters. If the farmer unions feel that the talks should take place before December 3, I want to assure that the Indian government is ready to talk to you immediately after you shift the agitation to this place in a structured manner."

#WATCH | If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/ZTKXtHZH3W — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Protest against farm laws

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation stems out of the opposition to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Initially, there was a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police which resorted to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further.

