Amit Shah Brings Up Bogtui Massacre In Bengal: What Was The Birbhum Carnage? 5 Points

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting April 14 and has plans to assess the organisational strength of the BJP in the state ahead of the rural polls due in May. On the first day of his visit, Shah addressed the 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally in the Birbhum district. During his speech, the Home Minister brought up the Bogtui massacre that transpired in the district last year by paying tribute to those who lost their lives on that fateful day. "Happy New Year in advance and tributes to all those who died in the Bogtui massacre," Shah said during his speech. April 15 is the Bengali New Year.

Addressing 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally organised by @BJP4Bengal in Birbhum (West Bengal). Watch Live!



বীরভূমে (পশ্চিমবঙ্গ) পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিজেপির 'জনসম্পর্ক সমাবেশ' জনসভাকে সম্বোধন করছি। লাইভ দেখুন! https://t.co/Zr5YtWBC4f April 14, 2023

5 things to know about the Bogtui massacre

1. Nearly two dozen people died in the Bogtui massacre of 2022 after their homes in the Rampurhat division of Birbhum district in West Bengal was set on fire by a mob.

2. It all began with the killing of a local politician named Bhadu Sheikh of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) who was the deputy chief of Barshal gram panchayat. According to Sheikh's relatives, he was shot dead by some assailants on March 21, 2022.

3. Just a few hours, later in the early hours of March 22, a mob attacked several houses belonging to the families of the suspected killers with bombs in retaliation to Sheikh's killing. They also set the houses on fire and eight people, including six women and two children, were charred to death. The death toll rose to 10 when two more succumbed to burn injuries.

4. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the horrific site two days later and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of the victims and promised them government jobs. She also ordered finding and banning all illegal bomb-making factories across the state.

5. The Birbhum massacre was the latest instance in the history of political violence in the state, the previous one being the violence in West Midnapore in January 2000 when five people were burnt alive at TMC member Baktar Mandal's residence. In the same year in July, 11 agricultural labourers believed to be TMC supporters were lynched to death in Nanoor.