Amit Shah Busy Dealing With Manipur Situation, Assam Visit On May 11 Postponed To May 26: Himanta

The proposed visit of Amit Shah to Assam on May 11 was on Monday postponed to May 26 as the Union Home Minister is busy dealing with the prevailing law and order situation in strife-torn Manipur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The senior BJP leader was scheduled to visit Assam on May 11 to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in the largest northeastern state by population.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference, said Shah called him up on Monday morning to inform him about the postponement.

"Accordingly, the scheduled programme for distribution of appointment letters to 45,000 selected candidates of regular government jobs will also be postponed to May 26," he said.

Shah, in his forthcoming visit, will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University in Guwahati, he said, adding initially classes will commence at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

''We have earmarked 150 bighas of land for the university in Amingaon area near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus," Sarma said.

He said all stranded people from Assam have returned home from Manipur safely.

''The state government has facilitated their return with a police team camping in Imphal to ensure that they came home safely," he said.

Besides, more than 2,000 people from Manipur, mostly from Jiribam area, have taken shelter in Cachar district but they will begin their return journey as the situation is "fast returning to normal" in Manipur, he said.

The district authorities had made all necessary arrangements for those fleeing violence in Manipur and were provided with shelter in temporary relief camps set up in various schools and community halls, the CM said.

''The deputy commissioner has informed me that most families have said that they would like to return to their homes as early as possible," Sarma said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.

Sarma said MoUs worth Rs 8,000 crore will be signed with various companies for investments in the state to mark the two years of his government.

On May 10, the Madhavdev Kalakshetra will be inaugurated in Bihpuria town of Lakhimpur district and on May 11, the Chief Minister's Ayushman Asom scheme will be launched under which those having ration cards will get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Sarma said that on May 11, he will watch the film 'Kerala Story' with his cabinet colleagues and family members.

''I don't want to comment anything on the film but I will definitely watch it," he said.

The controversy around the Sudipto Sen directed Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story' started after makers dropped the trailer, which claims that 32,000 girls from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist organisation ISIS.