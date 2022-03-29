Amit Shah Calls It 'historic Day' After Assam-Meghalaya Resolve 50-year-old Border Dispute

In a bid to resolve their prolonged border dispute spanning over 50 years, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The agreement was signed today by the Chief Ministers of the respective states, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to the media, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today, a 50-year-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. It is a historic day for the peaceful north-eastern states. Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the northeast region. Since the time I became Union Minister I wanted to resolve Assam and Meghalaya's border dispute. On July 24, 2021, I went to Meghalaya to attend Ministers' meeting, where I appealed that we should resolve the dispute by having a serious dialogue."

"In a very small time, we have been able to do this. I believe that the remaining six out of 12 points of the dispute will be resolved at the earliest," he further added. Shah further congratulated the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya and their teams on entering the agreement to resolve their prolonged border conflict.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has said that the resolution of the dispute, which had lasted over 5 decades, had been reached through the joint efforts of the officers and the political leadership. Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed gratitude to the leadership and hoped that the resolution on the remaining 6 locations could arrive in the next 7 months.

Assam-Meghalaya historic MoU

Notably, the agreement was signed between the two north-eastern states almost 2 months after a draft resolution was submitted by the CMs to HM Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration. The state governments had come up with a draft resolution to resolve disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" alongside the 884-km boundary. As per the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam which resulted in different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state's creation.