Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-level Meeting To Review Status Of 'Bharat Ke Veer'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the status of the 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund-raising initiative. As per reports, Border Security Force's Director General Vivek Kumar Johri and Central Reserve Police Force DG AP Maheshwari are present in the meeting. The meeting is currently underway.

About 'Bharat Ke Veer'

'Bharat Ke Veer' is a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of the Indian paramilitary forces. It was launched by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In this initiative, a committee manages 'Bharat Ke Veer' corpus in which individuals are allowed to donate up to Rs 15 lakhs. The collected sum is then disbursed and donated to the accounts of the next of kin of the Central Armed Police Force or the National Disaster Response Force soldiers.

According to reports, the contributions in the 'Bharat Ke Veer' are exempted from income tax. Further, as per sources, several numbers of corporate houses and individuals have come in support of the kins of CRPF personnel who lost their lives during the Pulwama attack on February 14 in 2019.

One-year to Pulwama

Several leaders on February 14 paid their tribute to the Pulwama martyrs. While PM Modi said India will never forget their martyrdom, the Home Minister said that the country will forever be grateful to the martyrs.

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

The Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Twelve days after the attack, the India Air Force (IAF) hit back and bombed the largest JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC with precision airstrikes.

