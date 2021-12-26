Amit Shah Chairs Meeting With Nagaland, Assam Govts; Committee Formed Over Repeal Of AFSPA

The Nagaland government on Sunday informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23, chaired a meeting to discuss present scenario in Nagaland. According to a press release released by the Nagaland government, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and T. R. Zeliang, leader of the Naga People's Front. It further added that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland.

Committee to look into withdrawal of AFSPA and 'Disturbed Area'

According to the release, the committee that will look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be chaired by Additional Secretary of North-East from the Ministry of Home Affairs and will also include the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Nagaland. Additional members of the committee will include IGAR (N) and a representative of the CRPF. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 45 days and withdrawal of 'Disturbed Area and AFSPA' will be based on the recommendations of the committee, the release added.

Moreover, it has also been decided that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and the personnel that were involved in the shocking Oting firing incident. In addition, the Nagaland goverment has also informed that action will be taken following a fair enquiry. Those who will face the enquiry are set to be placed under suspension with immediate effect. The press release has also mentioned that next of the kin of the deceased will be provided by government jobs. It concluded that the Nagaland deligation has also sought to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon.

Army ambush kills 14 civilians

Six civilians who were travelling via Mon district of Nagaland in a truck were reportedly killed by security forces on December 4 in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, near Oting village, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which eight more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Army had ordered a court of inquiry into the killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.' He also announced that 'a high-level SIT' constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and appealed to all citizens to maintain peace. Internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of the AFSPA law (1958) and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021.