Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting In Kolkata, UP Dy CM, MP Home Minister Present

After addressing a rally in Midnapore, the sources have revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a review meeting with the BJP high-command at the Westin Hotel in Kolkata. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra are also present at the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Narottam Mishra spoke to Republic TV assuring that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. The leader also shared that many TMC leaders were 'lining up' to join the BJP after the notable induction of Suvendu Adhikari.

"The citizens have made up their mind of making BJP win this time. At least 212 seats are assured. People did not believe us when our UP results came. The target is far, and the process is hard but we will only be satisfied when we reach it. BJP states have a high growth rate, there is a problem in Government's working in West Bengal. Now Bengal wants to join PM Modi who has raised India's global status. They want to join a patriotic party like ours," he said.

Read: BJP Workers Attacked In Midnapore By Alleged TMC Goons Hours After Amit Shah's Rally

Read: Amit Shah Thanks Midnapore For Support; Promises To Fulfill Dream Of 'Sonar Bangla'

Before entering the hotel for the meeting, Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to the media outside where he condemned the attack on the BJP workers near Midnapore. Maurya remarked that the response to the attack would be given by the people of the state. Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's massive rally concluded in Midnapore, BJP workers were attacked in the district's Keshpur area on their way back from the rally.

"The answer to the attack will be given by the West Bengal by making a lotus bloom in the state. Our Amit Shah ji has said we will win more than 200 seats, he knows the ground reality. Our BJP workers are fighting very strongly against this dictatorial government. It is Mamata Banerjee who is dreaming during the day because she can't sleep at night."

Exuding confidence of winning 200 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, Amit Shah during his rally stated that the more TMC carried out political violence against the workers of the saffron party, the more strongly they will emerge victorious. "Over 300 BJP workers have lost their lives in Bengal, but we won't buckle down. The more TMC attacks us, the more aggressively we will move towards victory."

Read: TMC Lashes Out At Suvendu Adhikari For Being 'greedy', Says 'BJP Will Not Cross 50 Seats'

Read: Amit Shah Unsparing over TMC's Exodus; Tells Mamata 'soon You Will Be Left Standing Alone'