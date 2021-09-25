In his address at the first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the first minister of co-operation of India on Saturday said that if there was any time when cooperate moment was relevant then it is today. Launching a fresh attack on those who raise questions against the cooperative movement, Shah said it is one sector that works in every disaster and connects the nation's village and remote area to development. Cooperative bodies including the likes of IFFCO, the National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul and Sahakar Bharti among others organised the conference.

Amit Shah on Centre's Cooperative movement

"Many people raise questions on the effectiveness of cooperative measures, they say that cooperative movements are of not relevant, let me tell you if the cooperative movement was ever most-relevant then it is today. It is necessary for the development of those deprived of benefits, women who have been neglected, Dalits, those from backward classes and thousands of farmers in India. The scope of work has to be increased, have to bring in discipline.

Sahakar se Samrudhi (prosperity through co-operation)

The Home Minister said that the co-operative movement follows the mantra of Sahakar se Samrudhi (prosperity through co-operation) for the development of villages and it further develops the country.

"Sah-Karya means to unite and work for India's development and one goal. We might lack economic assistance however out strong point is our people and if we unite no one can defeat us,"

It's a matter of pride for me as I was chosen as country's first Cooperative Minister. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/NEbmIrHvVP — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Promise to PM Modi

Further speaking on the co-operative movement, the Home Minister asserted, 'I promise your Modiji that co-operative sector will contribute immensely to your dream of 5 trillion economy.

Amit Shah also highlighted that the concept of co-operation can never go irrelevant and that he has been working in this sector for the past 25 years.

"Working for 25 years in this sector I have seen the challenges that come, I have seen the work from small firms to big companies. Governments keep on bringing circulars and it also waits to monitor it however cooperative sector waits for no circular and when disaster strikes, it starts working for people without caring about losing money or dividend. This sector is not new for India," mentioned Amit Shah.

Lastly citing the example of how Amul was formed, Amit Shah presented the relevance of co-operative sector.