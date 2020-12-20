Amit Shah Cites Falling GDP, Income & FDI In Bengal; Alleges 'TMC Working Only For Nephew'

Launching a pointed attack at the Trinamool Congress on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited West Bengal's falling GDP, per-person income, and industrial growth stating that the ruling party was working 'only for its nephew' in the state. The Home Minister also slammed TMC for reducing FDI in Bengal to its lowest-ever rate, calling the impossible feat 'an achievement' for the ruling party.

"Bengal had a chunk of 1/3rd of India's entire GDP when India got independence. Today, it has reduced to minimalistic levels after three decades of Communist rule and 1 decade of TMC rule. Bengal's per-person income was nearly double of Maharashtra's in 1960. Today, it is not even half of India's business capital! Who's responsible for this?" he asked.

"Bengal stands on 20th in industrial growth out of 32 in India and its CAGR stands just 5.74% today. The growth rate in service sector in 5.8% and it stands on 28th. FDI in Bengal continues to stand at just 1% from 2011 till date. There's no space to fall below! TMC govt can count that as an achievement. TMC is a family party worrying only for its nephew," he added.

BJP will respond to violence by defeating TMC: Shah

Amit Shah also assured the TMC that the saffron party will strongly respond to the TMC's political violence in 'democratic ways' by defeating the party in the 2021 assembly elections. Shah also called the attack on BJP Nationa President JP Nadda 'an attack on the system of democracy within Bengal.' "I want to tell all the leaders of the Trinamool Congress through this press conference today that you should not be misunderstood that such an attack will stop the BJP's momentum, the BJP worker or the BJP will take its step back," he said.

"The more we create an atmosphere of such violence, the more BJP will work hard to strengthen itself in Bengal. BJP workers have decided that we will respond to violence in democratic ways. We will show this government by defeating in the upcoming elections in Bengal," he added.

The Home Minister also promised to give West Bengal 'a son of their soil', as the Chief Minister. "We will give Bengal a Son of the soil CM. CM will face sons of the soil, no outsider," he said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur as a part of his 2-day campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. Thousands of people gathered on the roads of Birbhum to welcome the Home Minister with firecrackers, flowers, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Amit Shah remarked that the crowd's enthusiasm was a clear indicator that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's days were numbered.

