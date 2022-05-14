Amit Shah Claims KCR Wants To Make Telangana Like West Bengal; 'TRS' Car Is With Owaisi'

Concluding his one-day visit to Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. Raking up the death of BJP workers in the state, Amit Shah said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to turn the state into Bengal but asserted that it has to be stopped.

"Telangana CM KCR wants to turn this state into Bengal, it has to be stopped now. We will ensure that the killers of BJP worker Sai Ganesh are given the harshest punishment," Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister, whose public meeting was arranged to mark the culmination of the second phase of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'padayatra, added, "This journey is not about taking out one party and setting up another party. This journey is not a journey to make someone CM. This Yatra is a journey for the welfare of Dalits, Adivasis, Backward, Farmers, Women and Youth of Telangana. This yatra is a journey to change the Nizam of Telangana."

Shah underscored that Telangana's youth will throw KCR's government for failing to fulfil its promise of giving unemployment allowance to every unemployed. "You had said that farmers' loans will be waived up to one lakh rupees, but no farmer has got the loan waived."

'TRS car is in Owaisi's hands'

"The symbol of the government of TRS is the car. The steering of the vehicle is in the hands of the driver or in the hands of the owner. But the steering of the TRS car is in Owaisi's hands. To replace this government, we have taken out this struggle journey," Shah said.

'TRS did nothing excepting changing names of Modi's schemes'

Shah stressed that PM Modi did many things for the development of the state and the people of Telangana. He said that the TRS government did nothing except change the names of Modi's schemes.

"Modi ji started Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, he put his and his son's photo on another scheme with the same money and placed it in front of the people of Telangana. The Modi government sent 18 thousand crore rupees for MNREGA, you pasted your and your son's photo by giving it the name of the green religion program," he said.