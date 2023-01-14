Amit Shah, CM Patel Attend Kite Flying Festival On Makar Sankranti In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the kite festival in Vejalpur, Ahmedabad on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Continuing the tradition like every year, Shah was seen flying a kite along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who accompanied him to the event.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends kite flying festival in Ahmedabad on Makar Sankranti. Watch here - https://t.co/clS4xT1Wcw pic.twitter.com/Erj27GAmqR — Republic (@republic) January 14, 2023

After attending the festival in Vejalpur, the Home Minister also visited Kalol and Ghatlodiya and tried his hands on flying the kite there as well. He also shared pictures from his visit to the Kapileshwar Mahadev temple in Gandhinagar's Kalol. Shah also paid his visit to the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Accompanying Shah was CM Patel who participated in the kite flying festival with residents of Ahemdabad's Gota and Taliani Pol in the Daryapur area.

The CM, last Sunday, inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2023 which saw the participation of around 125 kite flyers from 68 countries based on the G-20 theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future". The festival which concluded on January 14 also saw 65 kite flyers from 14 states in India and 660 from different parts of the state. These countries include Australia, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Colombia, Denmark, New Zealand, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and South Africa among others.

In his address during the festival's inauguration, Patel said that the kite industry has got a boost under PM Narendra Modi's leadership when the latter was the Chief Minister. He also said that the industry has grown from a mere Rs 8-10 crore industry some two decades ago to Rs 625 crore, and has given employment to around 1.3 lakh people.