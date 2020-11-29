Amit Shah Concludes GHMC Poll Campaign With 'no Appeasement' Pitch, Alleges TRS-AIMIM Pact

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his campaign for the GHMC polls by promising to get rid of the 'Nawab-Nizam' culture in Hyderabad. Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Nampally, Shah exuded confidence that the next mayor of Telangana's capital shall be from his party. On this occasion, he slammed the ruling TRS and AIMIM for being an obstacle in Hyderabad becoming a global IT hub.

The former BJP president also taunted Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly not leaving his farmhouse when there was waterlogging in Hyderabad. Moreover, he blamed AIMIM for encouraging illegal constructions in the city. Thereafter, he listed the Centre's initiatives for the development of Hyderabad and Telangana. The polls for the new term of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Wherever I went, there was not even an inch of free space. After looking at the roadshow, I am confident that BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthening the organization this time. This time, the mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP after the polls. The people of Hyderabad have made this very clear."

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad. https://t.co/KH8nmmKa9j — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 29, 2020

'Move from dynasty to democracy'

During the press briefing, he stressed that BJP will make Hyderabad a modern city where no section of the society is appeased. Taking a dig at the presence of KCR and his family members in politics, Shah contended that it is time to move away from dynasty to democracy. Alleging that there is rampant corruption in the state, the BJP leader also hit out at TRS for having a secret seat arrangement pact with AIMIM in the GHMC polls.

Former BJP president Amit Shah asserted, "I want to assure the people that BJP will get rid of the ‘Nawab-Nizam’ culture here and move towards making Hyderabad ‘Mini-India’. We will make Hyderabad in a way that it becomes a modern city by removing the Nizam culture. There will be no appeasement here. There will be no injustice with anyone either. We will develop this new style of functioning here. We want to move from dynasty to democracy. Whether it is Owaisi’s party or TRS, they ask a lot of questions. But I want to ask- don't you find anyone in a big state like Telangana apart from your family? Is no one else talented? The corruption has crossed all limits. We want to move from appeasement to development."

He added, "We have no issues with your (KCR’s) pact with AIMIM. But why did you stitch a secret alliance? Say it publicly that you have an arrangement with AIMIM. Why don’t you have the courage to do so?"

