Amit Shah Condemns Nagaland Civilian Killings; Assures Top SIT Probe Into Incident

Expressing anguish over the Nagaland ambush in which six civilians lost their lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured a thorough probe into the incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Tensions mounted in northeastern state after six civilians were reportedly killed in an ambush by security forces when they were commuting in a truck at Oting in Mon district. Condemning the incident and extending condolences to the families of the victims, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for a 'high-level' SIT probe.

Taking to Twitter, HM Amit Shah also assured that a high-level Special Investigation Team constituted by the State government will thoroughly probe the incident and bring the victims to justice. He further expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Tensions in Nagaland's Mon over civilian killings

As per reports, clashes erupted in the Mon district after security forces fired at some Naga youths, suspecting them to be militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN). At least six innocent lives were lost in the unfortunate incident. Tensions escalated after villagers in Oting staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings.

Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

Confirming the incident, CM Rio shared on Twitter, "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

Army orders probe into civilian killings

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also ordered a court of inquiry into the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation on Mon. Assam Rifles officials said a specific operation was planned in the Tiru area of Mon District based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. "Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken," they added.

Image: PTI/ANI