Amit Shah Confident Of BJP Winning 27 Out Of 37 Seats In Assam, 26 Out Of 30 Seats In WB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, March 28 talked about the first phase of elections in Assam and West Bengal and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam and 26 out of 30 seats in West Bengal.

"Development brought about by Sarbanand Sonowal-Himanta Biswa Sarma worked"

Pointing out that under the leadership of PM Modi, Sarbanand Sonowal-Himanta Biswa Sarma has brought about a lot of development in the State, he said that has been garnering a lot of support. The people have understood the concept of double engine government from the perspective of the BJP Party, he opined.

Having said that, he began to list the development projects undertaken and completed by the saffron party, among which he listed the construction of more than six bridges on the Brahmaputra river.

"From weaving together a road network of more than 20,000 km to getting the land of Kaziranga freed from the clutches of the infiltrators, the party has done much work of significance in this area, because of which there appears a sort of inclination towards the party among the voters," he added.

"The Promise of Sonar Bangla, a new ray of hope for people"

He also took the opportunity to talk about West Bengal. Throwing light upon the kind of situation prevailing in the State, he said, "Infiltrators were coming in and going out as per their wish. The money that was being allotted by the Central government, was being spent by the State government, not for the State but for their personal benefits."

Highlighting the poor condition of people, particularly women in the State, he said, "After 27 years of Communist rule, people thought TMC will bring change, Didi will bring change, but nothing really changed except the party symbol and the party name in West Bengal."

He went on to say that the promise of Sonar Bangla of the BJP has proved to be a new ray of hope for the people, and it seems they have put their trust in this promise, the promise that even their State can work as per the Constitution.

