Amit Shah Congratulates Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar For Swearing-in As CM And Deputy CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he was confident that the newly formed government will be committed to the development and welfare of the state.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "My heartiest congratulations to Mr. Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Ajit Pawar on swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Deputy Chief Minister of the state. I am confident that this government will be committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state."

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

In a massive political twist in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the oppurtunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

The oaths come as a massive surprise to the state. Ajit Pawar said that this decision was taken after keeping in mind the distressed state of the farmers in the state. Pawar also said, "From the day results have been declared to this day, no party was able to form a government. Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to come ahead to form a stable government."

