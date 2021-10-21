Amit Shah Congratulates India On Administering 100 Crore Jabs; Nadda Lauds Health Workers

Wishes have already started pouring in as India completes the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses on Thursday morning. People from across the country and the world congratulated India on achieving the landmark number. Adding to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and congratulated the nation on the historic achievement. Tweeting in Hindi, Shah wrote, "I congratulate the entire nation on this historic achievement."

Further thanking all the people for their contribution to the vaccination drive, he said, "I thank all the scientists, researchers, and health workers who have contributed in this Mahayagya by overcoming the challenges." Amit Shah also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on this and said he always remained determined for the safety and health of the people.

Along with him, BJP National President JP Nadda also expressed his happiness on Twitter and further congratulated the citizens for achieving the target. "This is an unprecedented achievement in the field of health as well as a symbol of India's potential on the world stage," he retweeted. Further thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the frontline and healthcare workers, Nadda lauded their commitment towards the safety of the people.

कठिन संघर्ष के समय में अद्भुत सामर्थ्य का परिचय देते हुए भारत ने 10 माह से कम समय में 100 करोड़ कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त किया है।

यह स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में अभूतपूर्व उपलब्धि होने के साथ ही विश्व पटल पर भारत के सामर्थ्य का प्रतीक है। #VaccineCentury — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the nation on this achievement.

India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Apart from him, several Union Ministers and leaders from across the country congratulated the citizens and people responsible for making the nationwide vaccination drive a success.

COVID vaccination drive

The nationwide vaccination drive which commenced on January 16, 2021, has now been expanded to people from all age groups starting from healthcare workers, followed by state and central police personnel, armed force personnel, home guard, civil defence, and disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, prison staff, PRI staff, revenue workers, railway protection force, election staff and the finally the general citizens of the country.

COVID vaccinations were made available for the general public from March 21 including people above the age of 60 and also for certain above 45 with specified health conditions. Later, it was expanded to the age group of 45 and above from April 1 followed by people above 18 years from May 1.

Along with that, the Centre is also now looking forward to launching vaccines for minors and children. Earlier in the month of June, the central government's vaccination drive went through a new phase of universalisation under which it gave the approval to procure free-of-cost vaccines produced by the vaccine manufacturers to the states and union territories.

(Image: PTI/@AmitShah/Twitter)