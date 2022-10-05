Amit Shah Contrasts PM Modi's Governance With Gupkar Model; Here's His Message For Kashmir

Addressing a massive rally in Baramulla on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah contrasted the governance model of PM Modi to that of the Gupkar Alliance. Hailing the development work done by the PM and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he contended that democracy was earlier limited to three families, 87 MLAs, and 6 MPs. He asserted, "Modi Ji has done the work of extending democracy to 30,000 persons". Citing data, Shah elucidated how the work done when NC, PDP, and Congress were in power pales in comparison to the work done by the BJP government at the Centre.

Amit Shah revealed, "Anti-Corruption Bureau existed throughout the country to stop corruption. But these three families didn't let the Anti-Corruption Bureau enter Jammu and Kashmir...Should the money of the poor be siphoned off? Modi Ji has decided that the money of the poor will reach the poor. When these families ruled for 70 years, how much investment came to Jammu and Kashmir? How many industries came? How many youths got jobs? In 70 years, only Rs.15,000 crore investment came. And in three years, Modi Ji got Rs.56,000 crore investment in Jammu and Kashmir."

He added, "Earlier, this was a terrorist hotspot. Today, it is a tourist hotspot. In the Kashmir Valley, 6 lakh tourists would come every year. Today, I have come here in October. Until October, 22 lakh tourists have come here. This has given employment to many people. Mehbooba Ji and Farooq Sahab, you gave stones to the youths. But Modi Ji has given mobile and laptops to the youths". The former BJP president also highlighted that the government of PM Modi provided homes to 1 lakh homeless people in the UT, something that the Muftis and Abdullahs failed to do in 70 years.

"Modi Ji's model of governance brings development and employment. While the Gupkar model offers stones and guns in hands of the youth. There is a lot of difference between Modi's model and Gupkar model," Shah emphasised. Moreover, he assured that the Assembly elections will be held in J&K will full transparency as soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed.

Watch Amit Shah's full Baramulla speech here: