Sounding the poll bugle for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, taunted the Opposition affirming that soon a 'skytouching temple' for Ram Lalla will be made. Addressing a BJP membership drive in Lucknow, he countered Samajwadi party's taunt on the deadline for Ram Mandir stating 'foundation for temple has been put'. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Shah: 'Soon a sky-touching temple will be there'

"Did anyone think that they will be able to see Ram Mandir in our lifetime? Because you gave us 2/3rd majority, Modiji could do Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir at the same place. This Akhilesh & co used to taunt us in 2014, 2017 & 2019 'Mandir wahin banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge'. Akhilesh babu, the foundation has been put and you did not even contribute Rs 5000 for it. Your party had shot at Ram devotees and today, in the same state, Ram Lalla is going to live in a sky-touching temple," said Shah.

Previously, CM Yogi Adityanath had hit out at previous SP govts claiming that they 'worshipped terrorists' and filed unnecessary cases against Hindus. Addressing a Lucknow event, he said, "During SP govt terrorists were worshiped, cases were lodged against Hindus and Ram bhakts were shot at. SP withdrew cases against terrorists who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi. When we came to power, we waived off farm loans. They work for terrorists, we work for poor."

Ram Mandir construction

The Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust has estimated that the eco-friendly Ram Mandir will be thrown open for devotees by the end of 2023. While the construction of the 70-acre temple premises is expected to be complete by the end of 2025, the temple's construction's second phase will commence in November. According to the plan, the temple will have a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cowshed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yoga shala, and other facilities.

The way for the Ram Mandir- a long-cherished BJP dream- was paved by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, when it pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. PM Modi did the Bhoomi Pujan, laying the foundation for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020 in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries. As of date, Rs 2500 crores had been received as donations for Mandir's construction.